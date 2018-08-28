Young Town stars hand out presents at West Suffolk Hospital

Left to right: Ipswich Town players Flynn Downes, Teddy Bishop, Myles Kenlock, Grant Ward, and Jack Lankester with Amber Way, 9, Thomas Shelley, 10, and Jayson Fordham, 12 Picture: RUSSELL COOK Archant

Five young Ipswich Town stars visited West Suffolk Hospital to spread some Christmas cheer and hand out presents to children.

Flynn Downes, Teddy Bishop, Myles Kenlock, Grant Ward and Jack Lankester were at the Bury St Edmunds hospital on Wednesday to meet staff and patients.

The players spent time with a number of children and posed for photographs during their annual visit.

Bishop said: “It’s really good to come here.

“It means a lot to come and see the children and it makes them happy.

“It’s a great reaction that we get. They are always keen to see us when we come and it’s a brilliant atmosphere.”

Players from the club have visited a number of hospitals and hospices during the week.

On Monday, Emyr Huws, Jordan Roberts and Tom Adeyemi delivered gifts to patients at St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich before Cole Skuse, Dean Gerken and Gwion Edwards handed out presents to the children at Ipswich Hospital.

Jonas Knudsen, Luke Chambers and Ellis Harrison made the trip to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) Treehouse on Tuesday, while Freddie Sears, Jordan Spence and Trevoh Chalobah visited Colchester Hospital on the same day to hand out presents to children.

Town players also paid a trip to St Nicholas Hospice in Bury St Edmunds today.

Jan Ingle , head of communications and external affairs at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, said: “We are always delighted to welcome players and staff from Ipswich Town Football Club.

“Their annual visit is always special as the players spend lots of time not only with younger patients but with their families and our staff.

“It is the start of Christmas at our hospitals.”

