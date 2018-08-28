Size matters: Fifty foot Christmas tree is coming to town

For a second year in a row Ipswich Central will bring a real tree to the town centre.

Sourced from Elvedon Farms, the fifty foot tree will be delivered on Sunday, November 18, and will stand at the Cornhill Fort.

The tree will be decorated in preparation for a double illumination taking place Thursday, November 22, at 6.45pm which will see it, and a bauble tree on the Ipswich waterfront, lit up for the first time.

Ipswich Central’s Sophie Alexander said: “There have obviously been quite a few negotiations around the positioning of the tree this year after all the great work that has been undertaken to improve the Cornhill square.

“We are delighted to work with Elvedon again and thank Ipswich Borough Council for all their support”.

A street act of giant illuminated animals will also visit the Cornhill, entertaining late-night shoppers on Thursday, November 29, and Thursday, December 6.