Toyah is one of the stars of Let's Rock Ipswich in September - Credit: Let's Rock Ipswich

A host of 80s stars will turn the clock back 40 years when a major music event comes to Trinity Park near Ipswich in September to round off the Festival of Suffolk.

Among the bill-toppers at "Let's Rock - Ipswich" will be UK entertainment icon Toyah who is paying a return visit to an area she has played several times during her career.

Let's Rock Ipswich will be bringing the sound of the 80s to Trinity Park. - Credit: Let's Rock Ipswich

She will share the stage with Adam Ant, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, ABC, and Ipswich's own Nik Kershaw among other massive names from a great era in music.

Toyah spoke to us about her visit - and the importance of 80s music.

She said: "It really is great, we all get along together very well and there is a real energy about that era that means we all have a great time.

"When I'm touring myself and doing a full set I do a lot of my new material - but with this I have about 20 minutes and I concentrate on the 80s stuff, that's what people have come to hear."

Toyah started as a punk in the late 1970s - but her style has certainly changed over the years: "I started as a punk but then became more with New Romantic scene and now my music is more rocky.

"But to be honest labels like that don't really mean much these days - we're all just playing music that people want to hear, whatever the style."

Toyah still remembers an early visit to Ipswich in the early 80s to what is now The Regent: "I was sitting in my dressing room and heard a really loud noise from the auditorium. When I opened the door it was the crowd calling 'Toyah, Toyah, Toyah' at the top of their voices until we started the set."

She also appeared there in the 2000s in the Vampire's Rock show that still regularly tours the country.

But as well as singing Toyah is also an acclaimed actress and TV presenter. Her most recent film Give Them Wings has its Premiere this weekend - and has already won a top award at the Richard Harris Film Festival at Limerick in Ireland.

The day of 80s music starts just before lunchtime on Saturday September 10 and continues until the late evening.

Tickets are available from the Let's Rock Ipswich website with standard and VIP rates - there's even a Posh Loos supplement available!

Let's Rock is the official finale to the Festival of Suffolk which has co-ordinated a variety of events across the county during the Platinum Jubilee.







