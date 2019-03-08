Car comes off road and collides with tree in High Street

Emergency services are on the scene of a crash in Walton High Street Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

A stretch of Walton High Street has been closed by police after a car came off the road and collided with a tree.

Police were called shortly after 12.15pm to reports of a crash close to the junction with Gulpher Road in Walton, near Felixstowe.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said; "The car left the road and collided with a tree.

"Two other vehicles were subsequently damaged."

She said the car that left the road was a Toyota Yaris and the other damaged vehicles were a Mitzubishi Fuso lorry and a Chevrolet Kalos.

Crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene to help release a passenger from one of the vehicles.

Stay with us for updates.