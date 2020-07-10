E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

PUBLISHED: 06:01 13 July 2020

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

The former Toys R Us store at the Interchange Retail Park at Copdock Mill has been bought by Ipswich council’s property company – and could soon have a new use.

The former Toys R Us store has been closed since 2018. Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe former Toys R Us store has been closed since 2018. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The building, which closed in April 2018, was bought for a “seven-figure sum” – more than £1m – by Ipswich Borough Assets to provide an income for the borough council.

The chair of Ipswich Borough Assets, Ipswich Labour councillor Colin Kreidewolf, said the company had already been in talks with potential tenants before buying the building and he was confident of finding a occupier in the near future.

MORE: What’s next for Toys R Us site?

You may also want to watch:

He said: “This is a very important site. It is a very well-know landmark for people approaching the town up the A12 and it has very good connections on to the main road network and there is plenty of parking there.

“We (IBA) normally buy properties that already have a tenant to provide us with an income – but we bought an empty building in Europa Way (the former Billington’s depot) and found a very good tenant there bringing in a good income for us, so we are hopeful of doing that again.”

He was not able to say what might happen to the building – but did say it would not be turned into a retailer to threaten the town centre. There were rumours last year that Marks and Spencer were interested in taking it on as a food store which would have threatened its town centre shop.

Those plans ran into difficulty because Tesco, which was the first store to be built on the Copdock Mill site, has a covenant over most of the rest of the retail park preventing any other food retailer opening there in direct competition with it.

There was also speculation last year that it could become a health and fitness centre serving the growing Pinewood and Sproughton communities – and also offering services to the wider community because of its good transport links.

The park is just outside Ipswich in the Babergh district. Local councillor and Babergh cabinet member for assets and investment David Busby said he was very interested to hear that IBA had bought the site: “I hope they do find a someone to move in. The idea of a health and fitness centre would go down very well here and it looks like a good place for it – we will all follow what happens with interest!”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘The children in Ipswich are amazing’: Proud headteacher steps down after 11 years

Springfield Junior School headteacher Michael Lynch is leaving his role after 11 years PICTURE: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Operators revealed for new £1.5m restaurant on resort’s seafront

How the new cafe/restaurant to be run by the Dedham Boathouse Group on Felixstowe seafront will look Picture: PLAICE DESIGN CO LTD

A12 reopened after fuel spill from motorbike crash

The A12 northbound by the Seckford Hall Hotel and Spa is closed while Suffolk Highways remove a fuel spill after a collision with a motorbike earlier this evening. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Drive-in cinema project for resort branded ‘waste of money’

Pop Up Pictures were part of the partnership to bring drive-in cinema nights to the Norfolk Showground this summer Picture: Robert Powell/Music Art Study

‘Heartbroken’ family offer reward for dogs stolen from kennels while on holiday

Melissa Murfet and Darren Neal's daughter Beau, three, with the cocker spaniel Annie who was among the canine haul of 17 dogs and puppies stolen from the Fiveways kennels at Barton Mills, Suffolk. Picture: MELISSA MURFET

Most Read

‘The children in Ipswich are amazing’: Proud headteacher steps down after 11 years

Springfield Junior School headteacher Michael Lynch is leaving his role after 11 years PICTURE: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Operators revealed for new £1.5m restaurant on resort’s seafront

How the new cafe/restaurant to be run by the Dedham Boathouse Group on Felixstowe seafront will look Picture: PLAICE DESIGN CO LTD

A12 reopened after fuel spill from motorbike crash

The A12 northbound by the Seckford Hall Hotel and Spa is closed while Suffolk Highways remove a fuel spill after a collision with a motorbike earlier this evening. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Drive-in cinema project for resort branded ‘waste of money’

Pop Up Pictures were part of the partnership to bring drive-in cinema nights to the Norfolk Showground this summer Picture: Robert Powell/Music Art Study

‘Heartbroken’ family offer reward for dogs stolen from kennels while on holiday

Melissa Murfet and Darren Neal's daughter Beau, three, with the cocker spaniel Annie who was among the canine haul of 17 dogs and puppies stolen from the Fiveways kennels at Barton Mills, Suffolk. Picture: MELISSA MURFET

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

War on litter ramps up as ‘Don’t be a Tosser’ campaign returns

The Don't be a Tosser campaign aims to reduce the amount of littering in Suffolk. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

‘He’s got a big future at Ipswich... but I want more from him’ - Walker on Town keeper Holy’s progress

Ipswich Town goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker (inset) has been impressed with Tomas Holy. Picture: PAGEPIX/ROSS HALLS

A12 reopened after fuel spill from motorbike crash

The A12 northbound by the Seckford Hall Hotel and Spa is closed while Suffolk Highways remove a fuel spill after a collision with a motorbike earlier this evening. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘The children in Ipswich are amazing’: Proud headteacher steps down after 11 years

Springfield Junior School headteacher Michael Lynch is leaving his role after 11 years PICTURE: SARAH LUCY BROWN