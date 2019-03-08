E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Tractor Boy Craig ends up looking like a Canary... for a good cause

PUBLISHED: 13:36 28 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:49 28 September 2019

Ipswich Town fan Craig Dennison-Wiggins had a nasty shock when he saw his dyed hair! Picture: TINA DENNISON-WIGGINS

Ipswich Town fan Craig Dennison-Wiggins had a nasty shock when he saw his dyed hair! Picture: TINA DENNISON-WIGGINS

After his cousin died from Motor Neurone Disease, Craig Dennison-Wiggins was determined to use his head to raise funds to support the battle against the disease.

Ipswich Town fan Craig Dennison-Wiggins had a nasty shock when he saw his dyed hair! Picture: TINA DENNISON-WIGGINS

But he was struck dumb after his wife Tina played a trick on him - leaving the keen Tractor Boy facing a month of having yellow and green hair!

Mr Dennison-Wiggins, 45, from Vicarage Road in Felixstowe, has shaved his head since he started to lose hair in his 20s - but decided to let it grow to raise money after his cousin Steven Hoggarth from Colchester died two years ago.

He said: "I obviously couldn't brave the shave because I was already shaved - so I let it grow and tried to get sponsorship hoping to raise about £600. I said if I got to £700 I'd have it dyed for the last month in many colours like a unicorn."

His fundraising has gone better than he expected and he's now nearly up to £1,500 - forcing him to visit the hairdressers.

Craig Dennison-Wiggins as his friends and family know him - before he grew his hair for charity. Picture: TINA DENNISON-WIGGINS

Mrs Dennison-Wiggins said: "He's played a few jokes on me, so when he went there I persuaded them to do his hair in Norwich City colours. I knew he'd hate that! He couldn't see what they where doing while it was being done."

Her husband was horrified when he first saw his hair - but has had to accept it . . . for the next month.

He said: "I hadn't expected this, but if it brings in more money for the charity all well and good. At least I feel as if I'm doing my bit!"

He has been growing his hair for 11 months and admits he feels it doesn't really suit him because it doesn't grow on the top of his head.

"I'm looking forward to shaving it off again in a month . . . especially now that it's this colour!"

But in the meantime Mr Dennison-Wiggins is hoping that friends, family, and fellow Town fans will take pity on him and support his fund-raising efforts.

He said: "I don't like my hair this colour but if it brings in more money then that's good for the charity."

And having played this joke on her husband, does Mrs Dennison-Wiggins have to worry about him looking for revenge? That was a question he sidestepped.

If you want to support Mr Dennison-Wiggins' effort you can visit his charity page on the Just Giving website.

