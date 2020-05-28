Trading Standards issues fake PayPal text message warning
Nicolas Herrbach
Consumer protection officials have issued a warning about fake PayPal text messages.
Suffolk Trading Standards said it followed reports of a text informing people of an issue with their account.
The Suffolk County Council department urged people to beware of the scam, adding: “At first glance, it may look like a PayPal link, but on closer inspection, it clearly directs to a different domain.
“The text alerts you to an important unread message, and that you have an issue that you need to resolve with your PayPal account.
“If you click the link as requested, a fake PayPal webpage opens in your smartphone’s browser.
“The website then asks you to log on to your account, giving the scammers access to your username and password.
“If you have any doubts, always go directly to a company’s website, not the link included in the text.”
Forward scam messages to 7726 for your phone provider to investigate the sender.
