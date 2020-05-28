E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Trading Standards issues fake PayPal text message warning

28 May, 2020 - 11:30
Account holders are advised to go straight to the official website if in any doubt Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Account holders are advised to go straight to the official website if in any doubt Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Nicolas Herrbach

Consumer protection officials have issued a warning about fake PayPal text messages.

Clicking the link leads to a fake PayPal webpage, said Trading Standards Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDSClicking the link leads to a fake PayPal webpage, said Trading Standards Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Suffolk Trading Standards said it followed reports of a text informing people of an issue with their account.

The Suffolk County Council department urged people to beware of the scam, adding: “At first glance, it may look like a PayPal link, but on closer inspection, it clearly directs to a different domain.

“The text alerts you to an important unread message, and that you have an issue that you need to resolve with your PayPal account.

“If you click the link as requested, a fake PayPal webpage opens in your smartphone’s browser.

“The website then asks you to log on to your account, giving the scammers access to your username and password.

“If you have any doubts, always go directly to a company’s website, not the link included in the text.”

Forward scam messages to 7726 for your phone provider to investigate the sender.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Concern over missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich

Cerys Hall, 16, has been reported missing from her Ipswich home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Plans to regenerate empty factory could create hundreds of new jobs

The factrory to be converted is the central building of the three large properties in the centre of the photo standing on Carr Road Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Four sheds on fire in Whitton

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service tackled flames in four sheds in Ipswich Picture: DAVID CREASEY

Most Read

Concern over missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich

Cerys Hall, 16, has been reported missing from her Ipswich home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Plans to regenerate empty factory could create hundreds of new jobs

The factrory to be converted is the central building of the three large properties in the centre of the photo standing on Carr Road Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Four sheds on fire in Whitton

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service tackled flames in four sheds in Ipswich Picture: DAVID CREASEY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Summer events cancelled across Ipswich as lockdown uncertainty continues

Ipswich Maritime Festival is one of the events to be cancelled this year. Picture: TIM GARRET-MOORE

Ipswich family’s heartbreak as son, 17, fights for life after freak motorcycle accident

Josh Leaming's mum Mel and his auntie Sarah have been staying up at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, staying by Josh's side every day. Picture: MEL LEAMING

Former Queen’s Head pub in Ipswich could become night shelter

The former Queens Head pub in Civic Drive, Ipswich. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

How strongly will East Anglia emerge from lockdown?

Visitors enjoying the sunshine in Southwold as coronavirus lockdown rules begin to ease Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cineworld plans to reopen by July

Cineworld runs three cinemas in Suffolk: Ipswich, Haverhill and Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24