'I was terrified' - Nurse targeted by scammer who claimed she was a terrorist

PUBLISHED: 19:30 26 June 2019

A man claiming to be from the government turned abusive after asking for an Ipswich woman's bank details PICTURE: DAVE THOMPSON/PA WIRE

A man claiming to be from the government turned abusive after asking for an Ipswich woman's bank details PICTURE: DAVE THOMPSON/PA WIRE

Archant

A terrified Ipswich nurse has been targeted by a twisted telephone scam - accusing her of being involved in terrorist organisations.

Jenny Jones, 65, was not expecting a call from the "government" while at home, but was shocked to hear she was apparently "wanted" by the MI5 and MI6 intelligence services for links to terrorism.

The bogus caller claimed she was a cocaine smuggler operating with a terrorist group in Northern Ireland. Miss Jones claimed he used foul and abusive language as his rant continued.

He told her that her passport and national insurance number had been suspended and that she was under surveillance by the security services.

"I was terrified," Miss Jones said. "Really, really frightened.

"They gave me a warrant number and everything - he was a violently angry man, truly, truly horrible."

Shocked to hear such accusations, Miss Jones continued to panic, and claimed she was continuously shouted at when she asked the man to explain what was going on.

"He told me to shut up," she added. "He was saying things like 'Well if you don't shut up, I won't be able to tell you'.

"Then he started asking for my bank details."

Miss Jones then handed the phone to her son, who had advised her it was a scam. After a lengthy battle over the phone, the bogus caller hung up.

"Looking back, you realise it was just a load of drivel," she explained. "But at the time I was just so unbelievably frightened.

"I would hate to think that anyone else has been a victim of this or had their bank accounts cleared."

Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

A Suffolk Trading Standards spokesman said: "Unfortunately, it can be difficult to tell the difference between a telephone scammer and a genuine call. Scammers will sound convincing, often claiming to be from an official authority or business. However, you should never feel under pressure from any caller to make immediate payments or reveal personal details. If in doubt, put the phone down and find a genuine telephone number for the organisation which is claiming to call you.

"Ensure the phone line has cleared, ring them back and speak to someone official."

Those suspicious of a call should contact the national Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 040506.

