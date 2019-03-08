Three cars crash outside Pinewood doctors' surgery

A Ford Focus, Citroen Picasso and a Jaguar have collided outside Pinewood Surgery in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A Ford Focus, a Citroen Picasso and a Jaguar have collided in the Pinewood area of Ipswich, causing traffic delays.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It happened in Laburnum Close, opposite the doctors' surgery, around 4.25pm today, Wednesday, June 19.

The three cars are said to have collided in the road, with initial reports saying sections of the road remain blocked.

Traffic maps show congestion in the area is building as a result.

No injuries have been reported following the crash.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We were called to reports of a three-vehicle road traffic collision in Laburnum Close, Pinewood around 4.25pm today.

"It involved a Ford Focus, Citroen Picasso and a Jaguar.

"There are not believed to be any injuries."