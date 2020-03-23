E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Lane closed on A14 after crash

PUBLISHED: 09:58 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:23 23 March 2020

Traffic is building on the A14 after a crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A lane of the A14 leading into Ipswich has closed and traffic is queuing after a crash.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team have closed lane two of the eastbound carriageway between junctions 52 and 53, near Claydon. The condition of the drivers involved in the crash is not currently known.

Highways England said on Twitter: “Please approach with caution. This closure will inevitably add to your journey times - therefore, allow extra time.”

The AA traffic map said traffic is currently passing the incident at around 15mph.

