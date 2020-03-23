Lane closed on A14 after crash

Traffic is building on the A14 after a crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A lane of the A14 leading into Ipswich has closed and traffic is queuing after a crash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team have closed lane two of the eastbound carriageway between junctions 52 and 53, near Claydon. The condition of the drivers involved in the crash is not currently known.

Highways England said on Twitter: “Please approach with caution. This closure will inevitably add to your journey times - therefore, allow extra time.”

The AA traffic map said traffic is currently passing the incident at around 15mph.