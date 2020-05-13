E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Traffic chaos as Burger King and KFC drive-thrus reopen after lockdown

PUBLISHED: 14:48 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:00 13 May 2020

Queues of traffic at the Burger King Drive Thru in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Queues of traffic at the Burger King Drive Thru in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Traffic queues have built up in the West End Road and London Road area of Ipswich today following the reopening of the Burger King restaurant.

Cars have been spilling out of the Burger King drive-thru and causing traffic on the nearby roads Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCars have been spilling out of the Burger King drive-thru and causing traffic on the nearby roads Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The fast food restaurant reopened for drive thru and delivery this week, and diners who have missed their burger fix during the coronavirus lockdown have flocked to the site, leaving cars queuing out onto the road,

You may also want to watch:

Cars have been seen queuing back to London Road and the AA traffic map for the area shows that the junction - also home to Lidl and the Suffolk Retail Park, is gridlocked.

Elsewhere in Ipswich, KFC at Cardinal Park has also reopened for drive thru and traffic has also been building in that area of town with thick red lines on the AA traffic map and cars seen queuing around the leisure park.

The queues have formed on the first day Burger King opened in Ipswich since March Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe queues have formed on the first day Burger King opened in Ipswich since March Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The news comes after police were called to a Costa Coffee branch in Ipswich last week as cars backed up onto the road. MORE: Police called to traffic chaos outside Costa

Starbucks are due to open drive thrus from tomorrow, and Ipswich could be on the list.

