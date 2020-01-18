Car rolls over in Ipswich - but no major injuries

A motorist is understood to have escaped major injury after their car rolled over in Ipswich this morning.

The single-vehicle crash in Foxhall Road, near the recycling depot, at about 7am involved a silver Renault Clio.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said an ambulance was called, but believes no serious injuries were sustained.

No details are available about the person involved.

There was traffic disruption while the car was recovered, but it is thought to be all clear now.