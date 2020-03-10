Police and ambulance called to three car crash in Ipswich

The collision happened in Marlborough Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Three cars, including a BMW, Volkswagen and Mitsubishi, have been involved in a crash on an Ipswich road this evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at 16.18pm to reports that three cars had collided in Marlborough Road - a silver Volkswagen, black BMW and a grey Mitsubishi.

An ambulance was called to the scene near Tolworth Road, however there were no injuries from the accident.

One of the drivers took ill at the scene and had to be taken to hospital for further care.

The road is not blocked but there is heavy traffic in the area.