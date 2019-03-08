Road congestion ahead of Ipswich Town vs Leeds United kick-off

Traffic is building in Ipswich ahead of Town’s last game of the Championship season at 12.30pm.

There is congestion on London Road eastbound from the A1071 to the A137 West End Road. Traffic has also been reported on the A12 at Copdock.

Suffolk police has been encouraging Ipswich and Leeds United fans to arrive to the Portman Road ground early in order to enjoy the fixture safely.

More than 4,000 tickets have been allocated to the Leeds fans and Suffolk officers have been working with West Yorkshire Police and the two football clubs to ensure the smooth running of the day.

Despite contrasting fortunes for both clubs, police are expecting the fans to enjoy the last match of the season in good spirits.

Supporters are reminded that vehicular access to Portman Road will be restricted before and during the match, and closed for a short period of time after the match. Availability of spaces at the Portman Road car park will be greatly reduced.

Road closures will be in place at various times on Portman Road and on Princes Street at the junctions of Civic Drive, Chancery Road, Chalon Street, Russell Road, Commercial Road, West End Road, Ranelagh Road and Burrell Road and St Nicholas Street.

These will remain in place for a short while after the game has ended.