Updated
A140 reopened after lorry crash
PUBLISHED: 18:24 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:57 02 January 2019
NSRAPT
Motorists were advised to expect delays after a lorry drove into a ditch on the A140.
Police were called shortly before 5pm on Wednesday with reports that a lorry had come off the road heading southbound between Mendlesham and Little Stonham.
Following a period of traffic control measures in the area, police closed the road to allow for recovery of the vehicle.
The carriageway has since been reopened and traffic is flowing normally.
No injuries have been reported.