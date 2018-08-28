A140 reopened after lorry crash

Traffic control is in place after a lorry came off the A140 Picture: NSRAPT NSRAPT

Motorists were advised to expect delays after a lorry drove into a ditch on the A140.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called shortly before 5pm on Wednesday with reports that a lorry had come off the road heading southbound between Mendlesham and Little Stonham.

Following a period of traffic control measures in the area, police closed the road to allow for recovery of the vehicle.

The carriageway has since been reopened and traffic is flowing normally.

No injuries have been reported.