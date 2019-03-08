All we know about the Copdock lorry crash so far

The scene on the A14 at Copdock where a lorry has overturned Picture: NSRAPT Archant

Drivers are continuing to report traffic misery following a crash at Copdock which saw a lorry hang off a bridge onto the A14.

A lorry has overturned on the bridge at Copdock roundabout. Picture: ROXY LOUISE SIER A lorry has overturned on the bridge at Copdock roundabout. Picture: ROXY LOUISE SIER

The accident happened around 5pm today at the Copdock interchange on the edge of Ipswich.

Traffic is heavy heading in and out of Ipswich as a result of the crash.

Where is currently closed?

The A14 is currently closed eastbound at the scene with the lorry overhead, while vehicles are unable to get on the A12 heading southbound from Ipswich.

Those wanting to head south towards Colchester should travel via Wherstead, although traffic maps also show disruption in the area.

What areas are affected?

Traffic heading eastbound on the A14 has stretched as far as Great Blakenham, and there are delays heading into Ipswich on the A12.

Traffic in the area has also been affected by the Rod Stewart concert at Portman Road.

When will the roads re-open?

Police and Highways England are awaiting recovery for the lorry before the A14 re-opens.

A spokesman for Suffolk police warned recovery could be a long process.

Are there any injuries?

The driver of the lorry has been taken to Ipswich Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

