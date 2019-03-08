Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

All we know about the Copdock lorry crash so far

PUBLISHED: 19:32 07 June 2019

The scene on the A14 at Copdock where a lorry has overturned Picture: NSRAPT

The scene on the A14 at Copdock where a lorry has overturned Picture: NSRAPT

Archant

Drivers are continuing to report traffic misery following a crash at Copdock which saw a lorry hang off a bridge onto the A14.

A lorry has overturned on the bridge at Copdock roundabout. Picture: ROXY LOUISE SIERA lorry has overturned on the bridge at Copdock roundabout. Picture: ROXY LOUISE SIER

The accident happened around 5pm today at the Copdock interchange on the edge of Ipswich.

Traffic is heavy heading in and out of Ipswich as a result of the crash.

Where is currently closed?

The A14 is currently closed eastbound at the scene with the lorry overhead, while vehicles are unable to get on the A12 heading southbound from Ipswich.

Those wanting to head south towards Colchester should travel via Wherstead, although traffic maps also show disruption in the area.

What areas are affected?

You may also want to watch:

Traffic heading eastbound on the A14 has stretched as far as Great Blakenham, and there are delays heading into Ipswich on the A12.

Traffic in the area has also been affected by the Rod Stewart concert at Portman Road.

When will the roads re-open?

Police and Highways England are awaiting recovery for the lorry before the A14 re-opens.

A spokesman for Suffolk police warned recovery could be a long process.

Are there any injuries?

The driver of the lorry has been taken to Ipswich Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

WATCH: Chaos at Copdock as overturned lorry hangs off side of bridge

Most Read

WATCH: Chaos at Copdock as overturned lorry hangs off side of bridge

Police have closed the road as they deal with the overturned lorry at Copdock roundabout. Picture: ROXY LOUISE SIER

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Woman and three children in hospital after major house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hotspots at the scene of a major house fire in Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Boy, 10, airlifted to hospital after Kesgrave crash

The police cordon at the scene of the accident in Bell Lane, near the junction Foxhall Road, on the outskirts of Ipswich near Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

WATCH: Chaos at Copdock as overturned lorry hangs off side of bridge

Police have closed the road as they deal with the overturned lorry at Copdock roundabout. Picture: ROXY LOUISE SIER

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Woman and three children in hospital after major house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hotspots at the scene of a major house fire in Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Boy, 10, airlifted to hospital after Kesgrave crash

The police cordon at the scene of the accident in Bell Lane, near the junction Foxhall Road, on the outskirts of Ipswich near Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

WATCH: Chaos at Copdock as overturned lorry hangs off side of bridge

Police have closed the road as they deal with the overturned lorry at Copdock roundabout. Picture: ROXY LOUISE SIER

Broomhill restoration set to start next year – could it be open early in 2021?

New architect's impression of the proposed Broomhill restoration. Picture: KLH Architects

All we know about the Copdock lorry crash so far

The scene on the A14 at Copdock where a lorry has overturned Picture: NSRAPT

Your guide to the Queen’s Birthday flypast - and how the wind may affect the formation

Eyes to the sky - the Queen's Birthday flypast Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich taxi drivers raise threat to business from licensing changes

Taxi drivers in Ipswich have raised fears over the short amount of time proposed for lower emissions cars to be introduced. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists