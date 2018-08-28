Heavy Rain

Town centre road closed for resurfacing

PUBLISHED: 09:30 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:30 05 December 2018

The roadworks are expected to last until 3.30pm and drivers are asked to follow the diversion signs until then Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The roadworks are expected to last until 3.30pm and drivers are asked to follow the diversion signs until then Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Roadworks in Ipswich will be disrupting traffic off Woodbridge Road as Suffolk Highways workers lay new road surfaces.

Nelson Road, Ipswich will be closed on 5 December between 9.30am and 3.30pm, to carry out carriageway resurfacing works Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYSNelson Road, Ipswich will be closed on 5 December between 9.30am and 3.30pm, to carry out carriageway resurfacing works Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Nelson Road is due to be shut until 3.30pm on December 5, with drivers in the town redirected along Spring Lane and Cauldwell Hall Road.

The Suffolk Highways team will be resurfacing the tarmac to maintain the road.

In a tweet, Suffolk Highways said: “Nelson Road, Ipswich will be closed on December 5 between 9.30am and 3.30pm, to carry out carriageway resurfacing works.

“Please follow the diversion.”

The closure will not impact local businesses in Spring Lane and Woodbridge Road, with the opening hours of The Fat Cat, Sainbury’s Local and Barclays bank unaffected.

Single and double yellow lines run along Caldwell Hall Road and Spring Lane, so additional traffic should not have to navigate street parking on residential roads.

A full list of the planned roadworks for the town can be found on the Suffolk Highways website.

The temporary closure is just one of the planned roadworks designed to reduce potential travel problems and congestion on Ipswich roads.

