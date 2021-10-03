Reduced speed limit on Orwell Bridge to be introduced due strong winds

Published: 6:52 PM October 3, 2021

A 40mph speed limit will be introduced on the Orwell Bridge - Credit: Gregg Brown

A 40mph speed limit will be introduced on the Orwell Bridge today as strong winds are forecasted to batter the region.

The speed limit come into force at 3pm today, Saturday, October 2 and is expected to stay in place until 7pm this evening.

Winds of up to 65mph are expected to hit some parts of Suffolk today, as a yellow weather warning has been issued.

National Highways said on twitter "We will be looking to reduce speed limits on the bridge to 40mph at 3pm.

"Forecasts indicate the strong gusts will last until 7pm.

"We will monitor the gust speeds and let you know when we return the bridge back to 60mph.

"Please adhere to the speed limits."

Previously, the Orwell Bridge would have had to close to all traffic to protect high-sided vehicles from gusts as they travel over the bridge.

But new equipment, which allows officials to lower the speed limit temporarily, has been brought in this year - greatly reducing the amount of times the bridge will have to close.

In May, it prevented three full closures of the bridge - which it is believed could have saved up to £1million a day for the area's economy.