5 roadworks in Suffolk to be aware of ahead of New Year's Eve

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 PM December 27, 2021
Major works on A14 at Ipswich have caused long delays 

Roadworks are taking place in Suffolk ahead of the New Year

It may still be Christmas time but there's plenty of roadworks that are causing delays in Suffolk.

Here's five projects that motorists should plan their journeys around in the lead-up to the New Year.

A1214 London Road, Ipswich

The A1214 near Suffolk One in the Pinewood area of Ipswich has been partially closed for a number of months, with the work expected to last until next summer.

The road is still passable, but motorists are being advised to expect delays in peak times.

Old Norwich Road, Ipswich

A mini-roundabout is being constructed in Old Norwich Road on the outskirts of Ipswich, with the works expected to continue until the end of January.

The area around Old Norwich Road has been developed in recent years, including a development of council homes.

Barton Hill, Bury St Edmunds

A new footpath is being constructed along Barton Hill in Bury St Edmunds, with the road off the A134 set to closed until April.

Motorists have already expressed their frustrations over the delays the works are causing.

Woodhall Road, Sudbury

Woodhall Road, just off the A131 through the centre of Sudbury, is set to remain closed until the end of January for Cadent gas works.

A diversion route through York Road will take motorists onto Queens Road.

B1438 Ipswich Road, Woodbridge

Cadent gas works are taking place in this busy Woodbridge Road up to New Year's Eve.

Temporary traffic lights have been put in place to allow motorists to pass by, but delays are likely.

