5 Suffolk roadworks to plan your journeys around this week

There are plenty of roadworks taking place throughout Suffolk this week, which could each add time to your journeys.

Here's five roadworks listed on the one.network map to avoid if you're out and about.

A1214 London Road, Ipswich

The A1214 near Suffolk One in the Pinewood area of Ipswich has been partially closed for a number of months, with the work expected to last until the summer.

The road is still passable, but motorists are being advised to expect delays in peak times.

A14

The A14 is set to be closed in both directions on weeknights between 8pm and 6am between junctions 47 and 49, between Stowmarket and Woolpit.

The works are expected to continue into May.

A134

UK Power Networks will set up temporary traffic lights at the junction of the A134 and A1071 near Sudbury on Friday.

The lights are expected to be in place for a week.

The Street, Peasenhall

Traffic lights remain in place in The Street in Peasenhall, which connects a number of villages in east Suffolk with the A12.

The road is still passable, but drivers can expect some delays.

Saxham Street, Stowupland

This street connects a number of mid Suffolk villages with Stowmarket, but it remains closed due to Anglian Water works.

It is expected to fully reopen on April 10.