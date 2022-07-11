7 roadworks for Suffolk drivers to watch out for this week
If you're out and about on the roads in Suffolk this week, make sure you plan your journeys around these works that could cause delays.
A14, Bury St Edmunds
A lane closure is in place on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds in both directions from junction 43 to 44 between 9pm and 6am every night until Wednesday.
This is to allow for the repair of a damaged barrier.
A12
The A12 between Ipswich and Colchester is set to be closed between junctions 29 and 31 from 8pm to 6am this week.
This is for more repairs of a damaged barrier.
A140
The A140 near Mickfield was closed on one day in June due to the road surface becoming damaged in the heat.
It will be closed to repair the damage between 8pm and 5am over Monday evening, as well as the same times over Saturday.
A137, near Brantham
Temporary traffic lights will be on the A137 from Tuesday to Thursday.
This is because Openreach will be carrying out work on these days.
B1064, Long Melford
Another set of temporary traffic lights will be in place in Station Road between Wednesday and Thursday.
This is because of gas works taking place.
B1113, Sproughton
Anglian Water works in the village just outside Ipswich will see temporary lights in place on the B1113 from Tuesday to Thursday.
This follows on from Cadent gas works in the same road the previous week.
Bramford Road, Great Blakenham
Work is ongoing in Bramford Road as a new cycle path and crossing are installed.
Temporary traffic lights are set to be in place until at least Friday.