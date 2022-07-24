7 roadworks in Suffolk for drivers to plan their journeys around this week

Roadworks are taking place across Suffolk this week (file photo) - Credit: Charlotte Bond

There are plenty of roadworks taking place in Suffolk this week, including some on key routes like the A14 near Ipswich and the A12.

Here are seven sets of works for drivers to plan their journeys around.

A14, near Ipswich

The A14 outside Ipswich will be closed in both directions between junctions 52 and 56 over Friday night between 8pm and 6am.

The work will then resume again overnight the following week.

A14, Bucklesham

Drivers are being urged to avoid the A14 westbound slip road at junction 58, which leads to Felixstowe Road in Ipswich, over Thursday night.

The slip road will be closed from 9pm to 5am.

Nacton Road, Ipswich

Nacton Road is one of the busiest streets in Ipswich, but roadworks may cause delays from Monday morning.

Work is planned to start at 9.30am and continue into early August.

Church Hill, Burstall

This rural road connecting villages west of Ipswich is set to be closed from Monday morning to Friday afternoon.

The closure is to allow for the road to be resurfaced, as well as work on drainage and ditches.

A12

Works are continuing on the A12 between Ipswich and Colchester, with the road set to be closed nightly between 9pm and 5am from junction 29 to 31.

The works are expected to continue into late August.

Linkwood Road, Little Whelnetham

This road connecting villages near Bury St Edmunds is set to be closed from Monday to Friday.

Drivers will be diverted through nearby Rougham and Bradfield St George while the closure is in place.

The Street, Thornham Magna

This road through the centre of Thornham Magna, just off the A140 in mid Suffolk, will be sealed off from Monday to Thursday.

Drivers can get around the closure by heading onto the A140 for a few miles.