7 roadworks for drivers in Suffolk to avoid this week

Roadworks are taking place in Suffolk this week (file photo) - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A number of roadworks projects in Suffolk will be resumed after the Easter Bank Holiday weekend - here's seven to plan your journeys around.

A14, Ipswich

The eastbound carriageway from the Copdock Interchange to junction 53 at Whitehouse is set to be closed Tuesday night from 9pm to 5am on Wednesday morning.

This is due to works by National Highways.

A14, Ipswich to Felixstowe

This is another overnight A14 road closure as barrier and fence safety repairs are carried out between Ipswich and Felixstowe.

The works start on Tuesday evening and will see the road closed between 8pm and 6am every weeknight.

B1456, Chelmondiston

Anglian Water works on the B1456 at Chelmondiston mean that drivers can expect delays on the Shotley peninsula this week.

The works are expected to take place from Tuesday to Thursday.

Bury Road, near Bury St Edmunds

This road connects a number of west Suffolk villages with Bury St Edmunds, but it is expected to be shut until July.

People looking to get to and from villages like Barrow and Great Saxham will be diverted onto the A14.

The roadworks could add time to drivers' journeys - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A12, Colchester to Ipswich

More barrier and fence safety repairs are taking place overnight on the A12 connecting Suffolk and Essex.

Work is taking place between 9pm and 5am on weeknights.

New Road, Thurston

Suffolk Highways works mean this village road near Bury St Edmunds will also be closed this week, affecting drivers in Thurston and Rougham.

A road closure will be in place from 7pm on Tuesday and 5am on Friday.

A14, Newmarket

Motorists driving between Suffolk and Cambridgeshire are still being advised to expect delays due to the roadworks on the A14 at Newmarket.

Temporary speed limits are still in place on the road, adding time to peoples' journeys.