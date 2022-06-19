7 roadworks for drivers in Suffolk to be aware of this week

Roadworks are taking place in Suffolk this week (file photo) - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

There are plenty of roadworks taking place this week in Suffolk, including on key routes like the A12 and A14.

Here are seven sets of works for drivers to plan their journeys around.

A12, near Martlesham

Both carriageways of the A12 will be closed between the Seven Hills Interchange and the Brightwell turn-off while resurfacing takes place next week.

Suffolk Highways confirmed the planned works will be carried out between 8pm and 5am overnight from Monday to Friday.

Foxhall Road, near Martlesham

This major road will also be closed to drivers in the same timeframe.

A14, Stowmarket

Structure and maintenance work will see the A14 outside Stowmarket close over Monday night from 8pm to 6am.

The closure will be in place on the eastbound and westbound carriageways between junctions 49 and 50.

Bury Road, near Bury St Edmunds

This road connects a number of west Suffolk villages with Bury St Edmunds, but it is expected to be shut until next month.

People looking to get to and from villages like Barrow and Great Saxham will be diverted onto the A14.

Market Lane, Blundeston

Market Lane in Blundeston, north of Lowestoft, will be closed until Friday.

This is so a new footway and dropped crossing can be constructed.

B1066, near Long Melford

The B1066, which connects with the A1092 near Long Melford and Sudbury, will remain closed throughout this week for repairs.

The closure is set to end at the start of next month.

B1079, near Grundisburgh

Another overnight closure, this road will be shut between 7pm and 5am from Monday to Saturday this week.

It will mean drivers looking to get to mid Suffolk villages from the A12 will be advised to find alternative routes.