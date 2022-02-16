Caravan coming unhitched causes delays at Copdock

Updated

A caravan coming unhitched has caused substantial delays on the A12 at Copdock - Credit: Google Maps

Suffolk police report that the caravan that became unhitched at the Copdock Interchange has been cleared.

This was causing delays to the west of Ipswich early this morning.

Suffolk police were called at 7.01am to reports that a caravan became unhitched on the eastbound off slip of the A14.

A police spokeswoman said it was thought to have come to rest on the roundabout.

Traffic was caused on the A12, which extended as far as Junction 32 in the southbound direction.

In addition to this, the police report that the car which had broken down in the slip road to the services off the A1214, towards the Copdock Tesco Extra has been cleared.

Crash on A14 near Sproughton causes delays of up to 24 minutes A car crash near Sproughton has caused one lane of the A14 to be closed.

Suffolk police said a Volkswagen Golf and a Tesla were involved in the crash and that no one was injured.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.