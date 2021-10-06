A14 slip road near Ipswich blocked after crash

Published: 10:29 AM October 6, 2021

NSRAPT shared a picture of the Ford Focus on Twitter - Credit: NSRAPT

One lane of a busy roundabout outside Ipswich is blocked after a crash.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) said on Twitter that officers were on the scene at the interchange for the A12 and A14 at Bucklesham.

NSRAPT has advised motorists to take care as officers are working in the road to recover a red Ford Focus.

