News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

A14 slip road near Ipswich blocked after crash

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:29 AM October 6, 2021   
NSRAPT shared a picture of the Ford Focus on Twitter

NSRAPT shared a picture of the Ford Focus on Twitter - Credit: NSRAPT

One lane of a busy roundabout outside Ipswich is blocked after a crash.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) said on Twitter that officers were on the scene at the interchange for the A12 and A14 at Bucklesham.

NSRAPT has advised motorists to take care as officers are working in the road to recover a red Ford Focus.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Check out some of the best fireworks displays and Bonfire Night celebrations in Somerset for 2021

Suffolk Live

Council make 'difficult decision' to cancel Needham Market fireworks

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Police are at the scene of a collision in Freston Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live

Ipswich road closed after crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Raya Bailey touches elbows with Jorge the refuse collector

Ipswich Borough Council

'He's my friend' - Ipswich youngster thanks bin men for lockdown laughs

Charlotte Moore

person
Darlington manager Alun Armstrong kicks a ball around on the pitch prior to the beginning of the FA

Football

Former Town striker recovering in hospital after emergency surgery

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon