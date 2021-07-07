Rush hour traffic on A14 and A12 at Copdock

Published: 8:19 AM July 7, 2021

The Copdock interchange on the A14 - Credit: Archant

Traffic is moving slowly on the A14 and A12 this morning at Copdock.

Rush hour queues are causing delays on the northbound A12 coming from Colchester, between Capel St Mary and Ipswich.

This has led to delays on the A14 at junction 55 for the Copdock interchange.

Temporary traffic signals due to construction on the A137, near Pannington Hall Lane, are also causing delays on the A14 at junction 56 for Wherstead.