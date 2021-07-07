News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Rush hour traffic on A14 and A12 at Copdock

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 8:19 AM July 7, 2021   
Police were called to a collision on the A14 at the Copdock Interchange this morning Picture: ARCHAN

The Copdock interchange on the A14 - Credit: Archant

Traffic is moving slowly on the A14 and A12 this morning at Copdock. 

Rush hour queues are causing delays on the northbound A12 coming from Colchester, between Capel St Mary and Ipswich.

This has led to delays on the A14 at junction 55 for the Copdock interchange.

Temporary traffic signals due to construction on the A137, near Pannington Hall Lane, are also causing delays on the A14 at junction 56 for Wherstead.

You may also want to watch:

A14
Suffolk Live
A12
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hollywoods during it's official opening night in 1988

Nostalgia

Do you remember these Ipswich nightclubs?

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The Selkirk Gurkha, a restaurant specialising in Indian and Nepalese cuisine, which has re-opened P

Coronavirus

Ipswich pub-restaurant closes after customer tests positive for Covid

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
A new Honey + Harvey coffee shop is set to open in Ipswich this summer, in the former Mambos in Queen Street

Coffee shop Honey + Harvey reveals update on Ipswich opening plans

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Fans at Isaacs celebrate Harry Kane's first half goal against Ukraine

Football | Video

Watch: England fans go wild as Three Lions progress to Euro 2020 semi-final

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus