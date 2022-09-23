News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Lane blocked on A12 near Ipswich due to broken down lorry

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:17 PM September 23, 2022
Updated: 12:36 PM September 23, 2022
One lane of the A12 southbound is blocked at Martlesham due to a broken down lorry

One lane of the A12 southbound is blocked at Martlesham due to a broken down lorry - Credit: Google

One lane of the A12 outside of Ipswich has been blocked due to a broken down lorry.

The incident was first reported at 10.35am at Martlesham.

One lane of three heading southbound is currently blocked.

Congestion is building between the park and ride roundabout and Tesco roundabout at Martlesham to the east of Ipswich.

Drivers are facing delays of up to 19 minutes, according to the AA traffic map.


