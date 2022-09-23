Lane blocked on A12 near Ipswich due to broken down lorry
Published: 12:17 PM September 23, 2022
Updated: 12:36 PM September 23, 2022
- Credit: Google
One lane of the A12 outside of Ipswich has been blocked due to a broken down lorry.
The incident was first reported at 10.35am at Martlesham.
One lane of three heading southbound is currently blocked.
Congestion is building between the park and ride roundabout and Tesco roundabout at Martlesham to the east of Ipswich.
Drivers are facing delays of up to 19 minutes, according to the AA traffic map.