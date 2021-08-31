Injured car passengers trapped after crash with van on A12
Published: 12:26 PM August 31, 2021
Injured passengers trapped in a car after a crash with a van on the A12 had to be rescued by firefighters.
A Mercedes Sprinter van was lodged against the door of the Toyota Aygo after the incident on the A12, near Capel St Mary - trapping all those inside.
Firefighters used battery operated kit to open the passenger door of the Aygo, freeing the passengers and the driver.
All are now receiving medical attention following the incident, which happened just after 11am today.
A single-lane closure was put in place while emergency services were on the scene.
The extent of the passengers' injuries are not yet known.
Traffic jams are now expected in the area.
