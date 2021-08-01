Drivers puts out car fire in A12 blaze

Published: 3:15 PM August 1, 2021

The A12 near Capel St Mary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS - Credit: Archant

A driver put out a car fire after it caught ablaze on the A12.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the A12 near Capel St Mary at 12.50pm today after a white Range Rover caught fire.

However, the firefighters from Ipswich East and Princes Street stations were not needed as the driver put out the fire.

The car is being recovered from the scene now.

A "stop" was called at around 1.40pm.