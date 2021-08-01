News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Drivers puts out car fire in A12 blaze

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 3:15 PM August 1, 2021   
The A12 near Capel St Mary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A12 near Capel St Mary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS - Credit: Archant

A driver put out a car fire after it caught ablaze on the A12.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the A12 near Capel St Mary at 12.50pm today after a white Range Rover caught fire.

However, the firefighters from Ipswich East and Princes Street stations were not needed as the driver put out the fire. 

The car is being recovered from the scene now. 

A "stop" was called at around 1.40pm.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
A12 Suffolk News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Steve Wright was found guilty of killing five women in 2008 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Victoria Hall murder: Suffolk strangler Steve Wright reportedly arrested

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
An area of Cardinal Park in Ipswich remains cordoned off as police investigate the scene of a stabbi

Suffolk Live

Man left with life-changing injuries following stabbing in Ipswich

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Cardinal park stabbing

Cardinal Park | Video

Cardinal Park taped off as man suffers stab wounds

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Lucy Storey has opened the zero-waste shop Lucy's Unwrapped & Refill in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich. 

Environment News | Video

Mum opens eco-friendly refill store thanks to savings and public donations

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus