Person taken to hospital as A12 northbound closed after crash

Updated

The A12 is currently closed after a three-vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

One person has been taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash which left part of the A12 outside of Ipswich closed.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the northbound carriageway at 2.30pm today.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the carriageway of the A12 have been closed while emergency services attend the crash, which happened between Capel St Mary and Copdock.

He also confirmed that fire and ambulance crews have been called to the scene.

Six fire engines were called to the crash.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to rescue one person who was trapped in their vehicle following the crash.

Crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to rescue the person.

The spokesman also said there was a second person trapped in a vehicle but they were able to free themselves.

The Suffolk Accident and Rescue Service were also called to the scene and confirmed that one person has been taken to hospital by land ambulance.

No serious injuries have been reported.

Appliances from Colchester, Manningtree, Ipswich East and Princes Street were called to the scene of the crash.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment.

