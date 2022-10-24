News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Updated

Severe delays on A12 in east Suffolk after medical episode

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:58 AM October 24, 2022
Updated: 12:45 PM October 24, 2022
The incident happened on the A12 between Martlesham and Woodbridge

The incident happened on the A12 between Martlesham and Woodbridge - Credit: Google Maps

There were severe delays on the A12 in east Suffolk after a passenger suffered a medical episode in a layby.

The incident happened on the road between Martlesham and Woodbridge shortly before 11am on Monday, Suffolk police said.

A police spokesman said ambulance crews were attending a medical episode in a layby off the A12.

The A12 remained open while emergency services attended the scene.

According to the AA traffic map, drivers formed lengthy queues on both the northbound and southbound carriageways shortly after the incident.

