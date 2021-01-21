News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Lane of A12 closed after lorry breakdown

Katy Sandalls

Published: 10:03 AM January 21, 2021   
A lane of the A12 northbound has been closed this morning after a lorry broke down. 

Suffolk police were called to the road at 7.55am on Thursday after the vehicle broke down at Foxhall. 

One lane has been closed while the vehicle is dealt with. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that recovery vehicles had arrived on the scene around 9.20am. 



