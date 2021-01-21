Lane of A12 closed after lorry breakdown

Published: 10:03 AM January 21, 2021

Police have been called to a broken down lorry on the A12 at Foxhall - Credit: Google Maps

A lane of the A12 northbound has been closed this morning after a lorry broke down.

Suffolk police were called to the road at 7.55am on Thursday after the vehicle broke down at Foxhall.

One lane has been closed while the vehicle is dealt with.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that recovery vehicles had arrived on the scene around 9.20am.







