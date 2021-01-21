Lane of A12 closed after lorry breakdown
Published: 10:03 AM January 21, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A lane of the A12 northbound has been closed this morning after a lorry broke down.
Suffolk police were called to the road at 7.55am on Thursday after the vehicle broke down at Foxhall.
One lane has been closed while the vehicle is dealt with.
A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that recovery vehicles had arrived on the scene around 9.20am.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus