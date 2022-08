A lane of the A12 near the Copdock Interchange has been closed - Credit: Google Maps

Traffic is building on the A12 at the Copdock Interchange outside Ipswich due to a broken-down lorry.

Suffolk police said on Twitter one lane of the southbound carriageway had closed shortly before 9am on Wednesday.

Motorists are advised that one lane is closed on the southbound A12 at #Copdock because of a broken down lorry, which is expected to remain in place for most of this morning. Please expect delays to your journey — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) August 17, 2022

Police warned drivers the closure is set to remain in place throughout the morning.

According to the AA traffic map, queues are forming up to the Copdock Interchange.