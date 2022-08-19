News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Driver taken to hospital after three-car crash on A12 near Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:51 AM August 19, 2022
The crash happened on the A12 near Martlesham

A driver has been taken to hospital after a three-car crash on the A12 outside Ipswich this morning.

The incident happened on the northbound carriageway near the Foxhall Road roundabout, south of Martlesham, at 7.35am on Friday.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed a lane of the road was blocked after the crash, which involved three vehicles.

Recovery for one of the vehicles has been called.

The police spokesman said one person was being treated at hospital for back injuries suffered in the crash.

According to the AA traffic map, queues have started to form on the northbound carriageway.

