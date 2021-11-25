News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

One lane of A12 closed after three vehicle crash near Copdock Interchange

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:02 PM November 25, 2021
A three vehicle crash is currently causing delays on the A12 near the Copdock Interchange

A three vehicle crash is currently causing delays on the A12 near the Copdock Interchange - Credit: Google Maps

A three vehicle crash is currently blocking one lane of the A12 near the Copdock Interchange. 

Police were called to the scene of the crash in the southbound carriageway just after 5.20pm today. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that no injuries has been reported and that the lane is expected to reopen shortly. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

A12
A12 Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Steak Lobster & Co in Felixstowe is closed until October. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Felixstowe restaurant closes due to chef recruitment difficulties

Timothy Bradford

person
A police cordon was seen off Landseer Road in Ipswich after the collision

Suffolk Live News

Pedestrian suffers possible fractures after collision with car in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Holy Trinity Church in Back Hamlet, Ipswich, where the boy was assaulted.

Stowmarket woman arrested after teenage boy assaulted in Ipswich

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich crown court with road sign

Care home worker allegedly used 80-year-old resident's bank card

Jane Hunt

person