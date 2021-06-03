A12 lane closed after Range Rover and hatchback crash near Tesco

Live

Published: 5:54 PM June 3, 2021

The crash happened on the stretch of the A12 northbound between Tesco and the Suffolk police headquarters - Credit: Google Streetview

A lane of the A12 in Martlesham has been closed after a Range Rover and hatchback crashed near Tesco.

Police officers were called to the scene shortly after 5pm on the northbound carriageway between Tesco and the Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

Firefighters were called to the scene as one of the vehicles began to smoke.

Officers are now operating the lane closure and waiting for one of the cars to be recovered.