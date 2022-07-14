A12 southbound near Ipswich closed after motorcycle crash

The crash happened on the A12 near Martlesham - Credit: Google Maps

A section of the A12 near Ipswich has been closed after a motorcyclist crashed.

The incident happened near the Foxhall Road roundabout on the southbound carriageway, south of Martlesham, at 4.15pm on Thursday, Suffolk police said.

A police spokesman confirmed officers were attending a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

The extent of the motorcyclist's injuries are not yet known, but an ambulance has been called.

The police spokesman added the southbound carriageway after the roundabout had been closed after the crash.

According to the AA traffic map, queues are forming in the area.