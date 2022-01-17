Single-vehicle crash causing delays on A12 near Copdock Interchange

Delays on A12 near Copdock Interchange after single vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services have been called to a single-vehicle crash on the A12 near the Copdock Interchange.

Two fire crews were called to the crash in the southbound carriageway just after 10.15am today, Monday, January 17.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that nobody is trapped inside the vehicle but crews are currently working to make the scene safe.

Although traffic is still moving the AA Traffic Map is showing some delays to motorists in the area.

The extent of any injuries are not yet known, but Suffolk police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for a comment.

