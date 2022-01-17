News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Single-vehicle crash causing delays on A12 near Copdock Interchange

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:49 AM January 17, 2022
A three vehicle crash is currently causing delays on the A12 near the Copdock Interchange

Delays on A12 near Copdock Interchange after single vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services have been called to a single-vehicle crash on the A12 near the Copdock Interchange. 

Two fire crews were called to the crash in the southbound carriageway just after 10.15am today, Monday, January 17. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that nobody is trapped inside the vehicle but crews are currently working to make the scene safe. 

Although traffic is still moving the AA Traffic Map is showing some delays to motorists in the area. 

The extent of any injuries are not yet known, but Suffolk police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for a comment. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

A12
A14
Suffolk Live News
A12 Suffolk News
A14 Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The new Aldi store in Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Supermarkets issue urgent product recall after salmonella found in products

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Overturned lorry on the A12 roundabout in Martlesham near Tesco PIcture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A12 | Updated

Road reopens after five miles of tailbacks on A12 due to lane closure

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Mould at Tayla Williams' Sanctuary Housing-run home in Chantry. 

Housing News

Ipswich families unable to heat mouldy homes get action from landlord

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Canham Street house boarded up

Ipswich Magistrates Court

'I'm glad it got sorted out' - Neighbour's reaction after house boarded up

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon