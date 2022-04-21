A12 to be closed this weekend to fix leaking water pipe

Part of the A12 near Ipswich will be closed this weekend while Anglian Water fix a leaking water pipe - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Part of the A12 will be closed near Ipswich this weekend to allow a leaking water pipe to be fixed by Anglian Water.

The northbound carriageway will be closed from 9pm on Friday, April 22 until 5am on Monday, April 25.

The road will be closed between East Bergholt and Capel St Mary while the works take place.

In a tweet Anglian Water said: "This weekend our teams will be working to repair a leaking water pipe on the A12 between junctions 31 and 32a."

As a result the northbound carriageway will be closed while the works take place.

National Highways East said in a tweet: "Please be aware of a planned weekend closure of the A12 northbound in Suffolk for Anglian Water works.

"The carriageway will be shut between J31 and J32A from 9pm, Friday 22nd until 5am, Monday 25th."

National Highways have been approached for a comment for more information and details on the diversion route.

