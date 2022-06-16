News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
A12 to be closed overnight for five days for roadworks

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:58 PM June 16, 2022
Seven roadworks to be aware of in Suffolk this week

The A12 will be closed later this month to allow resurfacing to take place - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Part of the A12 near Ipswich will be closed overnight for five days while planned roadworks are carried out. 

Both carriageways of the A12 will be closed between the Seven Hills Interchange and the Brightwell turn-off while resurfacing takes place next week.

Suffolk Highways confirmed the planned works will be carried out between June 20 and June 25.

During the works, the road will be closed between 8pm and 5am every night so that the repairs can be carried out safely. 

Suffolk Highways also confirmed that while the A12 is closed Waldringfield Road will also be shut during the same time period. 

The diversion route for the A12 is A12, A1214, A1189, A1156 and vice versa and the diversion route for the Waldringfield Road closure is Brightwell Street, Main Road, Bucklesham Road, A1189, Foxhall Road and vice versa.

It comes as roadworks are also due to take place on another stretch of the A12 between Colchester and Ipswich which will see both the northbound and southbound carriageway closed until the end of July. 

