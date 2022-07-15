Delays on A12 after bus catches fire

Delays on the A112 this morning after a bus caught fire - Credit: Google Maps

One lane closed of the A12 is closed near Ipswich, causing some delays, after a bus caught fire.

Police and the fire service are currently at the scene of the bus blaze in the southbound carriageway between Ipswich and East Bergholt after being called just before 6am today (July 15).

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are assisting the fire service with a lane closure.

"Nobody has been injured and nobody was on the bus at the time."

The spokesman confirmed that lane one has been closed but lane two remains open.

Fire crews from Colchester, Ipswich East and Princes Street were called to the blaze.