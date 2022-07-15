News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Delays on A12 after bus catches fire

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 7:00 AM July 15, 2022
Delays on the A112 this morning after a bus caught fire

Delays on the A112 this morning after a bus caught fire - Credit: Google Maps

One lane closed of the A12 is closed near Ipswich, causing some delays, after a bus caught fire. 

Police and the fire service are currently at the scene of the bus blaze in the southbound carriageway between Ipswich and East Bergholt after being called just before 6am today (July 15).

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are assisting the fire service with a lane closure.

"Nobody has been injured and nobody was on the bus at the time."

The spokesman confirmed that lane one has been closed but lane two remains open. 

Fire crews from Colchester, Ipswich East and Princes Street were called to the blaze. 

A12
A12 Suffolk News

Don't Miss

The victims of a three vehicle crash in Ipswich have been named

Suffolk Constabulary

Couple who died in three vehicle crash in Ipswich named

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A man has been arrested following a serious assault in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Two large knives seen during serious attack on Ipswich boy, 16

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Residents on a quiet Ipswich road are not happy to have found double yellow lines painted recently on their road

Suffolk Highways

Residents' anger over double yellow line appearance

Tom Cann

Author Picture Icon
A cordon was put in place near Cambridge Drive, Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Cordon put in place as police attend Ipswich incident

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon