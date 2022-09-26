Long delays on A12 near Ipswich after two-vehicle crash

There are lengthy delays on the A12 near Ipswich this morning - Credit: Google Maps

There are currently lengthy delays on the A12 just outside Ipswich after a two-vehicle crash.

Officers were called to the crash near Capel St Mary at about 7.30am today (September 26).

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the northbound carriageway was closed while recovery of the vehicles took place.

No injuries were reported, the spokesman added.

The northbound carriageway reopened just before 8.35am.

According to the AA Traffic Map there are delays leading towards the Copdock Interchange.