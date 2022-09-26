News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Long delays on A12 near Ipswich after two-vehicle crash

Johnny Amos

Published: 8:47 AM September 26, 2022
There are currently lengthy delays on the A12 just outside Ipswich after a two-vehicle crash. 

Officers were called to the crash near Capel St Mary at about 7.30am today (September 26).

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the northbound carriageway was closed while recovery of the vehicles took place. 

No injuries were reported, the spokesman added. 

The northbound carriageway reopened just before 8.35am. 

According to the AA Traffic Map there are delays leading towards the Copdock Interchange. 

A12
A12 Suffolk News

