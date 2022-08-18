News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Car carrying three passengers not wearing seatbelts stopped on A12

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:02 AM August 18, 2022
The Volkswagen was stopped on the A12 at Martlesham

The Volkswagen was stopped on the A12 at Martlesham - Credit: NSRAPT

Police have seized an uninsured Volkswagen after it was pulled over on the A12 in Suffolk due to its three passengers not wearing seatbelts.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped the car on the road at Martlesham on Wednesday evening.

In a post on Twitter, NSRAPT said the vehicle's three passengers were not wearing seatbelts and the driver could not produce any valid record of insurance.

Officers then seized the vehicle.

A12
Suffolk Live News
Martlesham News

Don't Miss

An application has been submitted for a premises licence at 2A St Margaret's Plain in Ipswich.

Application submitted for new store in Ipswich

Abygail Fossett

person
Six people have been arrested following two incidents involving knives in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Six arrested following two incidents involving knives in Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The drug dealers were sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court

Suffolk Live News

Drug dealers jailed after police seize cocaine from van and home

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The incident happened at the junction of Pownall Road and Fore Hamlet

Suffolk Constabulary

Two men spit at victim and demand money near Ipswich Waterfront

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon