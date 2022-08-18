Car carrying three passengers not wearing seatbelts stopped on A12

The Volkswagen was stopped on the A12 at Martlesham - Credit: NSRAPT

Police have seized an uninsured Volkswagen after it was pulled over on the A12 in Suffolk due to its three passengers not wearing seatbelts.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped the car on the road at Martlesham on Wednesday evening.

In a post on Twitter, NSRAPT said the vehicle's three passengers were not wearing seatbelts and the driver could not produce any valid record of insurance.

Officers then seized the vehicle.