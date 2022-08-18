Car carrying three passengers not wearing seatbelts stopped on A12
Police have seized an uninsured Volkswagen after it was pulled over on the A12 in Suffolk due to its three passengers not wearing seatbelts.
The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped the car on the road at Martlesham on Wednesday evening.
In a post on Twitter, NSRAPT said the vehicle's three passengers were not wearing seatbelts and the driver could not produce any valid record of insurance.
Officers then seized the vehicle.