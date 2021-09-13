News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

A12 set to reopen eight hours after lorry overturns

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:35 PM September 13, 2021   
Overturned lorry on the A12 roundabout in Martlesham near Tesco PIcture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Overturned lorry on the A12 roundabout in Martlesham near Tesco - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The A12 is set to reopen after being closed for around eight hours, following a lorry overturning at Martlesham. 

Initially the incident forced the closure of one lane of the westbound carriageway just before 7am, but a full closure was in put in place to allow recovery of the vehicle just after just before noon.

Now a spokesman for Suffolk Highways said they anticipated the road to be fully reopened by 3pm. 

Overturned lorry on the A12 roundabout in Martlesham near Tesco PIcture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The A12 has been closed for several hours as recovery takes place - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Firefighters were also called to the scene of the crash to assist the ambulance service rescue the driver from the cab of the lorry. 

The extent of any injuries are still not yet known. 

