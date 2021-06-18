A12 underpass closed after car stuck in water

Published: 7:04 PM June 18, 2021

The Capel St Mary A12 underpass is blocked. - Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A car stuck in water has closed the A12 underpass in both directions near Capel St Mary.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team is currently trying to get the car recovered as its engine is flooded and it will not start.

The team also warned drivers that "deep water and car engines don’t mix well" on Twitter.

Highways England claim there is also a lot of traffic at the A12 northbound between the A120 Colchester East and the junction with the A14 with delays of 30 minutes expected.