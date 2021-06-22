Published: 8:04 AM June 22, 2021

A broken down crane on the A14 near Ipswich is causing severe delays, with queues stretching from just before the Whitehouse turn-off to the Copdock interchange.

There are currently three miles of tailbacks after police closed off a lane to deal with the incident.

The incident started at around 6.45am and is still ongoing, with police awaiting recovery.

Delays are also being reported on the A12 eastbound with queues stretching back to Capel St Mary.



