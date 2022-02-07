News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Lane closed on A14 due to broken down lorry

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:21 PM February 7, 2022
The westbound A14 is closed between Needham Market and Stowmarket

A lane closure is in place after a lorry has broken down on the A14 - Credit: Google Maps

A lane has been closed on the A14 after a lorry broke down near Stowmarket. 

Officers from Suffolk police are currently at the scene of the incident on the eastbound carriageway.

A spokesman for the force said the vehicle is currently blocking lane one of the carriageway. 

He added that officers are awaiting recovery for the lorry. 

According to the AA Traffic Map there are delays of around 25 minutes as a result of the breakdown. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

A14
Suffolk Live News
A14 Suffolk News
Stowmarket News

Don't Miss

A person has been taken to hospital after a car overturned after it hit a bridge in Coddenham

Suffolk Live News

Person taken to hospital after car hits bridge and overturns

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Police have arrested a man in connection with a crash that left an 11-year-old girl in critical condition

Man arrested after girl, 11, critically injured in crash

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
The large full English breakfast

Ipswich Waterfront

Six of the best places to get a fry up in Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Rubbishwalks founder Jason Alexander showing one of the Tim Horton's cups he found in Martlesham

Suffolk Live News

Tim Hortons litter found in Martlesham — 7 miles from store

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon