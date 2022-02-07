Lane closed on A14 due to broken down lorry

A lane closure is in place after a lorry has broken down on the A14 - Credit: Google Maps

A lane has been closed on the A14 after a lorry broke down near Stowmarket.

Officers from Suffolk police are currently at the scene of the incident on the eastbound carriageway.

A spokesman for the force said the vehicle is currently blocking lane one of the carriageway.

He added that officers are awaiting recovery for the lorry.

According to the AA Traffic Map there are delays of around 25 minutes as a result of the breakdown.

