Broken down lorry causing delays on A14
Published: 9:13 AM January 10, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
There are currently long delays on the A14 sue to a broken down lorry near the Copdock Interchange.
Suffolk police were called to the vehicle in lane one of the slip road towards Colchester just after 8.10am today, Monday, January 10.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said the vehicle is currently awaiting recovery.
According to the AA Traffic Map queues are building back up to the Wherstead Road turn off.
