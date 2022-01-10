Broken down lorry causing delays on A14

A broken down lorry is causing delays on the A14 this morning - Credit: Google Maps

There are currently long delays on the A14 sue to a broken down lorry near the Copdock Interchange.

Suffolk police were called to the vehicle in lane one of the slip road towards Colchester just after 8.10am today, Monday, January 10.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the vehicle is currently awaiting recovery.

According to the AA Traffic Map queues are building back up to the Wherstead Road turn off.

