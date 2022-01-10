News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Broken down lorry causing delays on A14

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:13 AM January 10, 2022
A broken down lorry is causing delays on the A14 this morning 

There are currently long delays on the A14 sue to a broken down lorry near the Copdock Interchange. 

Suffolk police were called to the vehicle in lane one of the slip road towards Colchester just after 8.10am today, Monday, January 10. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the vehicle is currently awaiting recovery. 

According to the AA Traffic Map queues are building back up to the Wherstead Road turn off. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

A14
Suffolk Live News
Copdock
A14 Suffolk News
Ipswich News

