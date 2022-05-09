News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Delays on A14 near Orwell Bridge after lorry suffers tyre blow out

Johnny Amos

Published: 6:58 AM May 9, 2022
There is currently delays on the A14 near the Orwell Bridge after a lorry broke down

A broken down lorry is currently causing long delays on the A14 near the Orwell Bridge. 

Police were called to the broken down vehicle in the westbound carriageway just before 6.10am today, Monday, May 9. 

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: "Officers were called to a broken down artic lorry that has suffered a tyre blow out."

She added that the lorry is in lane one of the offslip of the A14.

According to the AA Traffic Map drivers are being told to "approach with caution" to the incident just before the Nacton turn off. 

